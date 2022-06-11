5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $344,390

CUL DE SAC LOT, .28 ACRES! Homesite #6, The Chelsea plan located in Mingo Point community offered by DR Horton. Close to HWY 29 and HWY 150. 15- 20 min commute time to GSO. The Chelsea plan offers 2494 SF FIVE bedroom with Main floor bedroom, THREE full baths, kitchen counter height bar seating. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. You'll find FOUR (including the Owner's Suite) spacious bedrooms upstairs each w/lots of closet space. The upstairs Primary suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet with WINDOWS, private bathroom w/double vanity & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes a Smart Home technology package!