5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $350,000

Multiple offers: Highest and Best by 6pm Monday, 10/11/21. Well loved and meticulously maintained home in southeast Greensboro! Open concept home offering 5 bedrooms with an in law suite and full bath on the main level. You will fall in love with the oversized primary and large secondary bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Home was recently painted, offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. Dishwasher and fridge are about 2 years old. Fridge conveys with an acceptable offer. New compressor on the upstairs HVAC and both units were serviced 2021. Sellers are offering a 1 year home warranty. Enjoy time on the deck, around the firepit, or in the generous size backyard. Neighborhood pool, lake, and tennis courts add to the wonderful amenities of this home and community!