5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $352,890

LOT 2 in Nokota Place, The Chelsea, a 2453 sq. ft FIVE bedroom with THREE full bathrooms home includes a Family Room, Dining Room, & downstairs Bedroom! Your Family Room opens to a spacious Kitchen with beautiful granite, counter height bar seating & breakfast area. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher. You'll find four more spacious bedrooms upstairs each with lots of closet space. The upstairs Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom with double vanity with quartz countertops & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes a Smart Home technology package!

