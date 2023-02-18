Come see the desirable Reedy Fork community today! Lot 301, The Hayden plan is 5 bedrooms at 2511 sf w/spacious downstairs features an open kitchen w/granite countertop height island seating, cane sugar cabinets, stainless steel appliances & large walk-in pantry overlooking your large living room w/cozy fireplace. A full-size bathroom featuring a 5’ walk in shower is conveniently located right by the downstairs study w/closet. An additional downstairs flex room can be used as a home office or playroom. Upstairs, you’ll find a loft perfect for entertaining, large hallway bathroom w/deep tub & shower combo w/a linen closet. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom w/separate water closet, double sinks, 5-foot walk-in shower & huge walk in closet! The three additional upstairs bedrooms are spacious w/large closets. Make laundry time easy w/the upstairs laundry room! Lots of closet space! Your home also comes with a home warranty & Smart Home Technology!