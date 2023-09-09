Lot 323 in our new D. R. Horton community called Middleton is the 5 bedrooms 3 full bath with a loft Floor plan called the Hayden. It has a full bath with walk in shower downstairs, to accompany the 1st of the 5 bedrooms in this wonderful home. Spend time in front of the fireplace, but before you do get up and walk on the wood floors called Revwood to your kitchen with the large island over-looking your family room. Grab a snack from the very large pantry or cook up a nice meal on your stainless-steel gas stove cook top. If space for more activities are needed head upstairs to the loft for whatever you desire. 4 bedrooms are upstairs one of which being the primary bedroom that has his and her closets and a 5ft walk-in shower! All of this is covered for a year by D.R. Hortons builder warranty. A lot more to this home, come check this home out today!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $369,940
