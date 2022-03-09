With so much space, you won't want to miss the opportunity to have one of the largest floorpans in Gramercy Park. Five oversized bedrooms and multiple living spaces make this the perfect home for entertaining. With easy access to I40 and the new Toyota electric battery plant this home won't last long. *Property does need new flooring throughout and is priced accordingly. Being sold AS-IS
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $379,000
