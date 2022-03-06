5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $385,000

This charming bungalow located in the College Hill Historic District has amazing curb appeal. The inviting front porch leads you inside to the spacious living room with a fireplace. The dining room has french doors and lots of windows. The bright functional kitchen has attractive glass front cabinetry and easy access to the side and back yard. The main level has three bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms, one bath, and a fun playroom. There are many options for in-home office space and plenty of room for a growing family. Additionally, the close proximity to UNCG and Greensboro College makes it a perfect option for university professors, administrators, and investors. This popular neighborhood is incredibly convenient and within walking distance of UNCG and Greensboro College, including coffee shops and restaurants on Tate Street, Weaver Academy, and all that downtown Greensboro offers. Steps from the new Greenway!