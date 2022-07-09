 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $385,000

Exceptional home in Eagle's Trace. This 5 bedroom, 4 bath home expands over 3 floors. Main level has prefinished hardwood floors throughout. DR has extensive moldings including wainscoting and columns. Open kitchen w/large island including bar seating. Eat in nook. All open to LR. 2nd floor has the primary bedroom, 3 add'l bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and loft. Third level has additional bedroom and bath. Neighborhood pool short distance away. I785 and I840 easy to access.

