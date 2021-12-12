5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $400,000

Welcome home to this 5 Bedroom 4.5 bath home in the Historic Dunleath Neighborhood. Just a few Blocks from Downtown Greensboro! This 1916 Home blends Old World Charm with modern updates. NEW HVAC's and Water Heater. Primary bedroom and guest suite on main. Both with new carpet and updated private baths. Huge Eat-In Kitchen with tons of cabinets and built in hutch. Large deck and fenced side yard. Storage building does not convey. Washer and dryer hook ups on main and 2nd Floor. 3 More Lg Bedrooms on the 2nd Floor with a Lg Laundry room with enough room for a 2nd kitchen, Property could be a Single family home OR Set up as a Duplex. 2nd floor has a separate Electric meter and entrance. Possibilities are endless, Property is Pre-Inspected so no Surprises. See Agent Only remarks for details on how to submit offers or for more information. One Seller is a Licensed NC Real Estate agent.