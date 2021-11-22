Looking for Convenience...Check! Looking for Space...Check! Looking for Primary on the Main...Check! Looking for Accessible Storage...Check! This 5 bedroom home features a large Primary Bedroom on the Main Level, Granite and SS Appliances in the Kitchen, Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Beautiful Hardwoods on the Main Level, 4 additional bedrooms upstairs along with a Large Walk in Attic! 5th Bedroom could also be an Amazing Bonus Room! Enjoy your private back yard from your large deck, fenced yard with storage shed. All of this AND it's CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!!! Come see it TODAY!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $409,900
