5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $415,000

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 10/30 2-4pm! Wonderful renovation in Robinridge close to shopping, restaurants, and highways! Kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Refinished wood flooring. Primary bedroom on main with upgraded bathroom, new tiled shower and new dual granite vanity. 4 other bedrooms up with a bonus space. Full bath has a new tub/shower combo and granite top vanity. Basement has finished bonus room and a 14x16.5 separate storage room. Fresh interior paint. New toilets, plumbing fixtures and lighting fixtures. Great screen porch overlooks large fenced yard! Walking trails to Price Park at end of cul-de-sac.