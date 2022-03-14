 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $420,000

Tons of Potential with this 1.5 Story Starmount Forest Brick Home. One Street up from Starmount Drive-Near the Golf Course & Starmount Country Club. 5 Beds, 3 Full Baths, & Terrific Layout! Kitchen w/Breakfast Space, Solid Surface Counters & Formal Dining Room. Formal Living Room w/FP and Den with Paneled Walls & FP-Opens to Sunroom (not included in sqft). Gorgeous Hardwoods, Large Rooms & Lots of Storage. 2 Car Detached Carport & Partially Fenced Yard-Great Parking at Rear of Home. Primary on Main Level w/Private Bathroom-Amazing Tile Detail. Second Level w/Large Bedrooms, Great Closet Space, & Walk-in-Attic. Work from Home in the Large Bonus Room. Everything You Could Want, with Room for Upgrades! Grimsley School District. OPEN HOUSE Sunday, March 13th!

