5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $429,900

Welcome Home to this immaculate 5 bedroom home with two options for the Primary bedroom! This home is settled in the highly desired Cardinal at the edge of a cul-de-sac. The main level offers newly refinished hardwoods, inviting high ceiling foyer, over sized Formal dining area, office/flex space with French doors, Large living room with newly installed carpet and fresh paint, half bathroom, laundry room and a Large, freshly painted kitchen with granite countertops, cooktop island and an eat in dining space. Back door leads to a newly painted deck overlooking mature trees and finely manicured lawn. Enter through the spacious side entrance 2 car garage. The second level offers FIVE spacious bedrooms (two options for the Primary) and 3 full bathrooms. Home has been professionally cleaned as well as all carpets on the 2nd level. Home comes with a 1 year Home Warranty! All appliances are covered on a separate one year warranty! **all appliances including washer & dryer remain