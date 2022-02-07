5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $459,900

**BEST OFFERS BY TUES FEB 8TH AT 12 NOON** Wonderful Willoughby Park home in move-in condition! Two story Foyer and sunny Great Room with tall picturesque windows. Primary Suite plus a bedroom or office on main level. Three large bedrooms on second floor. Three full baths. A full unfinished basement is perfect for additional living space or storage, and is already plumbed for a fourth bathroom. Basement door leads to concrete patio. Very well maintained with many builder and recent upgrades including two sided fireplace, beautiful moldings, five burner cooktop, gas connection for dryer & outdoor grill, lawn sprinkler system, and a large TREX deck off kitchen. Wide open view of tree line in back and near-by neighborhood park. Home faces cul-de-sac. Plenty of parking space in long driveway. A valuable feature is the extended two car garage with high ceilings. SO much space and many special features! Minutes to shopping and amenities. Must see! SHOWINGS START SAT FEB 5TH AT 12 NOON