5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $475,000

Beautiful brick family residence in desirable Westridge Valley! Incredible natural light and spacious rooms throughout! The primary bedroom on the main level with hardwood flooring has a deluxe renovated bath with a custom tile shower, garden tub, and double vanity. The primary closet is incredibly large with tons of storage space. The kitchen with a walk-out bay breakfast area has bright white cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, a tile backsplash, and a center island. Opens to a large family room with a gas fireplace. The second level has 4 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a bonus room! The spacious deck overlooks the backyard with amazing playspace and an additional patio. Side entry garage and extra parking space in driveway. One block from popular elementary school and Pinetop Swim & Tennis!

