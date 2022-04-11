5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $482,900

Lakeview home with open concept offering 5 bedrooms with an in law suite and 2full bath on the main level. The Primary suite has a large siting area garden tub, separate shower, and a large separate walk-in closets. Beautiful open floor plan featuring spacious kitchen over looking the great room. Formal dining, and living room with Hardwood flooring. Hardwood is located in 3 out of the 5 bedrooms. Garage was used for entertainment. Laundry room has wash area. Enjoy time on the deck or in the generous size backyard. There is a nice size Gazebo that is screened in. There as been added side walk that goes along the side and the back of the home. Members pool, tennis court & more throughout Trinity Lake! This one will disappear before your very eyes.