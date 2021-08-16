Fabulous family home with 5600+ SF in the Northwest school district. This impressive residence allows you to choose your primary bedroom on the main level or on the 2nd level. The open floor plan has lots of natural light and flows comfortably from the kitchen to the great room. Many updates over the years including wood flooring in the main level primary bedroom and family room, and new tile floors in the foyer. The primary main level bath was upgraded in 2021. The kitchen was remodeled, new roof and gutters were installed in 2020. Enjoy multiple living spaces with the living room and a great room on the main level. The spacious bonus room on the 3rd floor. Plus the family room in the basement with a large unfinished play area. All bedrooms are ample-sized. The primary bedroom upstairs has a sitting area. Entertain on the back deck overlooking a private lot with woods. This home could also be a wonderful opportunity for a multi-generational family. Lovingly owned and maintained!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Under the ordinance passed Tuesday, businesses and other public places must require their patrons to wear masks and if they fail to enforce the rule, they will be subject to civil penalties.
Virginia Department of Health official: 'Bulk of population will be exposed to delta variant' in next few months
Vaccination rates are improving as public responds to surge of new cases.
The $2 ticket was purchased at the Sungate Mini Mart on Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem, lottery officials said.
Jacquan Ontarious Little of Clemmons was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and carrying a concealed gun.
Guilford County, Greensboro stop short of mask mandate as COVID cases surge; elected officials countywide met to discuss the situation.
Guilford County had 630 new COVID-19 cases in the last 72 hours, "a pretty significant increase" over last week's numbers, Don Campbell, director of Guilford County Emergency Services, said.
Audience voting advanced the trio 1aChord on Wednesday night's show. It became the first of the seven to advance among 12 acts. "You have an amazing talent," judge Simon Cowell said during Wednesday's telecast, after the trio was selected to move on.
- Updated
Guilford County is under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The area has received 1 to 3 inches of rain, forecasters said. A flood advisory remains in effect until 8:30 p.m.
- Updated
He hopes to play on the golf team for the Aggies.
Audience voting advanced the trio 1aChord on Wednesday night's show. It became the first of the seven to advance among 12 acts. "You have an amazing talent," judge Simon Cowell said during Wednesday's telecast, after the trio was selected to move on.
- Updated
A mother and son face charges they sold illegal drugs out of their convenience store in Thomasville.