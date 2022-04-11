**ALL OFFERS DUE BY 1:00 pm TODAY, FRIDAY 4/8.** Absolutely Stunning home features two story foyer with beautiful natural light. Large front office that could be formal living room. Spacious dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, s/s appliances (refrigerator remains), island, pantry. Sunny breakfast room. Great room with gas fireplace. Main level primary bedroom with custom walk in closet, hardwood floors. Luxurious primary bathroom with double vanity, separate shower, jetted tub. PLUS another bedroom and full bath on main level. Laundry room with utility sink, washer/dryer remain. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms and large bathroom with double vanities, separate shower/tub area. 5th bedroom could be office. Tons of storage space. Two spacious walk out attic options. Larger walk out attic could be converted to bonus room. Fantastic screened porch is large enough for hosting. Concrete patio. Beautifully landscaped fenced yard. 2 car side entry garage
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $499,000
