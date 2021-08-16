Huge home, lots of land, water view, steps away from city parks, pool, trails. Northern schools. This house has it all. Extra wide stairways. Renovated eat-in kitchen with bay window open to den with fireplace. Stainless appliances with built-in oversized refrigerator and double ovens. Main level master has adjacent study and French doors to deck. Main level bonus room that could be another bedroom. 4 bedrooms up with connecting renovated baths both with double sinks. Walk-out basement with 38' game room, craft/mud room, another huge bedroom, and full bath. Oversized garage (24'7" X 21'7") with stacked double carport; circle drive in front. Over 1000 sq ft of deck with great space for a hot tub. About 300 sq ft of covered front porch. Natural woods in rear backs up to fish pond with swans and ducks (shared with 5 other neighbors.) Deer abound. Freshly painted interior. Wood floors believed to be under carpets. Please see attachments.
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $500,000
