Absolutely FLAWLESS home on golf course on 10th Green in Forest Oaks. Low Tax rate & NO HOA. Master on main with his & her closets, in law suite on opposte side of master w/ full bath!! Bonus room upstairs. Lots of storage. Big 2 car Garage. Open Floor plan with gas log fireplace in living area. Chefs kitchen with custom cabinetry. Custom trim throughout home. Hardwoods on main, Large screened porch to relax! Invisible dog fence is also set up around property! Neighborhood Pool, Tennis court & Golf course! Hurry! Won't last long!!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $524,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Isaac Cortez Lattimore of Greensboro.
Another facility had two newly reported cases, according to the document.
No injuries were reported in the robbery, which occurred at about 8 a.m.
- Updated
"The police department cannot speak on the motive for this homicide, as the investigation is ongoing, but investigators do not believe this to be a random act nor are any further suspects being sought," authorities announced in a Monday evening news release.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 200 block of Stockton Way and found two people with gunshot wounds.
Kevin Eric Fikes Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
At 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident at the Norfolk Southern Pomona Yard in the 2600 block of Oakland Avenue.
'A lot of greed': In Greensboro and elsewhere, nursing home staffs are kept slim to fatten the bottom line
Even before the coronavirus began sweeping through facilities, most homes kept staffing at levels below what many experts see as adequate. Now, things are even worse.
From an office in midtown Manhattan, the Greensboro native oversees Audemars Piguet in the Western Hemisphere.
Lovato explained that they do not believe that beings from another planet mean to harm humans.