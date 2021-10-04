5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $525,000

Beautiful brick transitional home on quiet cul de sac in desirable Lake Jeanette! Amazing curb appeal. Two-story foyer leads to living room/study with built-in shelves. The kitchen has a center island with bar seating and opens to a spacious family room with a gas fireplace and a rear exposed stairway. This floor plan also features a main-level bedroom with access to a full bath. The second level has a spacious primary bedroom including a new luxury bathroom with current superior finishes. Three additional bedrooms are on this level and an awesome bonus/media room with bar space and entry to a walk-up attic. The large walk-in closet with a hidden door off the front bedroom is plumbed for an additional bath. Large deck overlooks level fenced back yard. Great location is convenient to neighborhood walking trails and the boat dock and marina. Special home!