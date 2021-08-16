5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $525,000

Great all brick home in desirable Lake Jeanette/Southern Shores! The dramatic 2 story foyer with an exposed stairway is flanked by a nice sized living room/office and a formal dining room. The completely renovated kitchen with current design features quartz countertops including a breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast area has great natural lighting and overlooks the fenced backyard. The spacious primary bedroom on the main level has a pretty bay window and a large bath with lots of vanity space, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Potential for 4 additional bedrooms on the second level or 3 bedrooms and a bonus. The laundry room has great storage space. Side entry garage. .60 acre lot provides a private feel. The freshly painted interior makes this home move-in ready! Great location convenient to neighborhood walking trails and the boat dock and marina.