MOVE IN READY! Open House Saturday, August 27th, 2-4PM. Beautifully maintained 5BR/3.5BA home is the sought after Summerhill Neighborhood! This home offers primary on main with large ensuite with separate soaking tub and walk in shower. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Living room with built in shelves and a gas log fireplace. Private dining room on main along with an office. 2nd floor offers guest suite with private bath. 5th bedroom would make great playroom or 2nd office space. The backyard is fully fenced with a private covered patio perfect for entertaining. The home backs into a wooded area so no backyard neighbors. The Summerhill neighborhood offers a pool, playground and several interactive activities throughout the year. This home is close to shopping areas and everything that Northern Greensboro has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $540,000
