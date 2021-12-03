5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $549,900

The Best Lot on Cardinal Pete Dye Golf Course! This beautiful transitional home sits on almost half an acre cul-de-sac lot. The Grand Entry boasts a soaring ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious eat-in Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, center work island, recessed lighting, gas cooktop and more! Spacious Den with fireplace, built-ins and French doors to the deck. Primary Suite on main level has plenty of windows, a large walk-in closet and large luxurious Bath with garden tub. Formal Living Room & Dining Room with detailed moldings. Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level. Private Back Deck and Patio present a wonderful view of the golf course!