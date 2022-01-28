5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $550,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This stately all brick traditional home in desirable Irving Park is ready for new owners and their personal touch! Situated on a half acre lot it offers a grand entry, spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Additional features include gleaming hardwood floors, large Kitchen with island, stainless appliances, granite counters & plenty of cabinets, Den with fireplace & built-ins, formal Living Room with 2nd fireplace and a formal Dining Room with detailed mouldings. Relax on your spacious back deck overlooking the wooded lot. Lower level includes a large Rec Room and more great storage.

