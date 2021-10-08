One of New Irving Park's most popular streets! Updated 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, family room with fireplace & wet bar, formal living & dining rooms, eat in kitchen, main level playroom, bath & laundry. Upper level bedrooms & baths, 3rd floor bonus, bedroom & bath. Walk out full length brick patio with pierced brick wall, gravel walkways & fenced back yard. Architecturally designed blue stone front entry & walkway to banistered front stoop & side porch. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a very convenient & desired neighborhood, close to schools, eateries, shopping centers, parks & Greensboro Science Center.
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $555,000
