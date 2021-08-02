5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $575,000

Gorgeous Sedgefield opportunity! Main level features plenty of space for entertaining, from the kitchen w/ island seating, the breakfast area or gather in the game room. Living room has a wet bar, built-in shelves flanking a wood burning fireplace, & opens to a sunroom w/ vaulted ceiling. Designer kitchen with SS appliances as well as a built-in fridge & plenty of cabinet space. Head upstairs to the second level where you will find a large primary bedroom w/ huge walk-in closet and bathroom with water closet, soaking tub and separate tiled shower with seat. 3 other bedrooms on this level and 2 full baths. 2 bedrooms share a bathroom and also adjoin to a playroom w/ built-in cubbies and closet space. Third level has a bedroom and ample finished storage. Outside you will find plenty of space to spread out on the large deck overlooking a fenced backyard. Garage has wall of cabinets and counter space & even has a dog washing station! Open house 7/10 11-1 & 7/11 2-4. Offers by Sunday at 6.