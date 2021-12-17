5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $579,900

OUR LATEST PROJECT IS COMPLETE! 5 Bedrooms in Desirable Irving Park-3 BRs on Main Level, 1 Up (Possible 2nd which is Office), 1 Down. Private Office w/ Balcony Overlooking Rear Yard. Excellent Flow-Sunroom/All Season Room. Designer Kitchen w/ Open Concept to Dining. Fabulous Walk-Out Basement/Bonus/Rec/Workout Room for Parties or Family Movie Night. Plenty of Space to Entertain!
Police released few details in the homicide.
Twelve of the cases involved students participating in cheerleading, according to the district's statistics, though it's unclear which school or schools the cheerleaders were associated with.
A restaurant owner was beaten in his own dining room last week, creating an uproar and an outpouring of concern.
A nurse at Forsyth Medical Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to tamper with medical supplies, the U.S. Attorney's Offi…
A&T's new $6M Farm Pavilion provides lab space, offices and could serve as bridge to east Greensboro community
The Farm Pavilion, a ribbon-cutting for which was held in September, has classrooms, labs, cold storage and an auditorium, along with office space for those who are doing work on the farm.
Greensboro police identify officer shot in leg during struggle and the woman arrested in the incident
The officer was being treated at a local hospital for injures that were not life-threatening, Greensboro police said.
Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter
"It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm," said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life. The old Regency Inn and Suites is being used as a winter emergency shelter for the homeless. Eventually, the plan is to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.
The Panthers score 69 points, the most in a neutral-site championship game, to beat Greenville J.H. Rose in the Class 3-A final.
Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force offer an update on COVID-19 in North Carolina.
Eleven years after Dell ceased production for good in November 2010, it remains a sobering cautionary tale for tempering expectations on major economic development projects in the Triad.