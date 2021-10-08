Location and condition! This gorgeous home has been impeccably maintained. You are welcomed home through a gated, paved driveway. Parking is plentiful with attached carport and extra driveway space. Outside storage building to store all your gardening and outdoor entertainment items. Beautiful patio space is large enough for all your guests to enjoy, especially the pergola and play area. Inside the home are large, open rooms. Kitchen is set up for a gourmet chef to enjoy preparing meals in. Living room and den are quite spacious. Permanent stairs lead to the fully floored attic from the upper level. No shortage of bedrooms or full baths to accommodate your needs. Balcony from upper level is accessible from bedrooms. Football fans- this home was originally built for Charlie Justice. Separate heating system for each floor. This home is a must see!!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $585,000
