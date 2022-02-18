5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $590,000

This house has high speed Fiber Internet from Northstate. Also AT&T fiber is at the curb. Great for running a business from home. The kitchen countertops are Cambria Quartz Ella. Kitchen has two convection ovens. One is an Italian gas oven. Cambrai quartz countertops, Italian floor tiles. Newly refinished oak floors upstairs and newly painted including the closets. Metal long lasting roof and architectural outside lighting. Fiber optics Internet line into the house. Outside storage in building that matches the house. Gas logs in fireplace. Gas grill on the deck and a Gas Lantern on deck. Gas tankless hot water heater.