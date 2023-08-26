OPEN HOUSE 08/27 2-4 p.m. Beautiful home in Greensboro! 3850 +/- sq. ft home in popular Summerhill neighborhood. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home features stone accent front exterior & covered front porch. Soaring 2 story foyer. Stunning formal dining room. Open concept living area. Perfect for entertaining! Kitchen features granite countertops, S.S appliances include built in oven & convection oven/microwave, range hood & dishwasher to convey, island w/ bar, & pantry. Eat in breakfast room w/ custom light fixture. Living room features stone accent fireplace and trey ceiling. Primary & guest room on main. Primary bedroom features decorative trey ceiling, en-suite bath w/ dual vanities and separate tub/shower & walk in closet. Guest bedroom has en-suite bath. Second floor features bonus room, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 baths & unfinished storage area. Back patio features a pergola. Storage shed in back yard. Tastefully landscaped yard. Addtl. parking pad. Enjoy neighborhood sidewalks & pool.