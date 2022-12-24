5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $635,000

SELLER WILL PAY UP TO $5,000 IN CLOSING COSTS! Plus a $5,000 Bonus To Selling Agent.Beautiful new home with low-maintenance real stone, brick & cement board siding. The outstanding plan has a fabulous eat-in Cook's Kitch w/all ssl GE appliances including a french door refrigerator/freezer. The large eat-at center island has a deep stainless sink and quartz countertop, as are all countertops in the home. There's an informal dining area and a large great room with an intriguing contemporary fireplace. A grand first-floor primary suite enjoys a true spa bath with a huge marble shower w/dual shower heads & raised bench. Double vanities with quartz countertops & beautiful mirror-framed mirrors complete the bath. Even the main level laundry has a spacious cabinet with a quartz countertop and ss sink. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms, 2 with private access to baths. plus a big bonus room and computer room. There are 2" blinds throughout, & you'll love the fenced backyard and covered back deck.