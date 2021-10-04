 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $642,000

STUNNING 5BD/4.5BA home with inspiring spaces inside and out. Main level offers hardwood floors with a spacious formal/dining area, an open kitchen with granite countertops, large island, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens up to a large bright great room with towering ceilings, fireplace and huge windows. Has a half bath for guests and a bedroom with its own private bath. Crown moldings, tray ceilings, surround sound wiring, built in speakers and an impressive entryway are also featured in this captivating home! Out back there is a spectacular deck and privacy landscaping. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with soaking tub, separate shower and 2 closets. Additional 3 BR's, 2 full baths and a private office space. A large three-car garage is perfect for all your storage needs. Great floor plan located in exclusive Lake Jeanette overlooking the neighborhood cabana. Home is in walking distance to Lake Jeanette Swim and Tennis Club, trails, and nature center.

