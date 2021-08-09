Welcome Home to this fully remodeled bungalow. Cozy, inviting and tons of space! New kitchen cabinets, appliances, countertops, stainless steel gourmet sink and flooring with adjacent Butler's Pantry/Beverage Station featuring a wine refrigerator, beverage refrigerator and sink. Living room fireplace has been updated with a new surround and custom cedar mantle. Enjoy relaxing on the front or back covered porch under the ceiling fans or by the outdoor fireplace on the patio overlooking a beautiful, private backyard. Permitted 2nd floor was added in 2018 highighted by a wonderful bonus room/library with exposed brick chimney and cozy electric fireplace. Two primary bedroom options - main level or 2nd level. Completely move-in ready!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'I won't rest until somebody tells me the truth': Mother asks why first responders overlooked her daughter at crash site
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
The two A&T sprinters ran in the 4x400 relay's first round, and their teammates won the final at the Tokyo Games.
Car slams into rock wall, trees and street signs, killing the driver and injuring a passenger, Greensboro police say
The crash occurred on North Elm Street, near Waldron Drive, at 11:47 p.m., police said in a news release.
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Summerfield woman pushes for answers after daughter's body found in SUV hours after it wrecked, and after it was towed — twice
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked vehicle’s passenger seat more than eight hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
Are there Guilford County businesses setting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for patrons? Let us know if you’ve seen anything in the area.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said in a news release.
Some facilities are imposing vaccine mandates while others "strongly" encourage staff members to get vaccinated.
Since it’s always a good time to learn more about the wildlife we share our spaces with, here’s what you need to know about baby copperhead snakes, where copperheads are more likely to hang out, and of course, how to avoid them.
The $2 ticket was purchased at the Sungate Mini Mart on Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem, lottery officials said.