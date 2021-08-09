5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $650,000

Welcome Home to this fully remodeled bungalow. Cozy, inviting and tons of space! New kitchen cabinets, appliances, countertops, stainless steel gourmet sink and flooring with adjacent Butler's Pantry/Beverage Station featuring a wine refrigerator, beverage refrigerator and sink. Living room fireplace has been updated with a new surround and custom cedar mantle. Enjoy relaxing on the front or back covered porch under the ceiling fans or by the outdoor fireplace on the patio overlooking a beautiful, private backyard. Permitted 2nd floor was added in 2018 highighted by a wonderful bonus room/library with exposed brick chimney and cozy electric fireplace. Two primary bedroom options - main level or 2nd level. Completely move-in ready!