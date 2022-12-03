 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $667,000

NEW PRICE and ready to be yours!!! This beautifully designed and built house offers plenty of space, with 5 beds and 4.5 baths, and its conveniently located close to downtown, shopping, entertainment, hospital, and more. Huge deck in the back offers confort for outdoor living. Gigantic primary bedroom in second level with WIC and bathroom. Schedule your showing soon and don’t miss this excellent opportunity to make this great house your dream home.

