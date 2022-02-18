5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $679,900

Gorgeous well maintained home in a wonderful location close to dining and shopping while nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac. This home offers a formal living and dining room, nice eat-in kitchen, large bedrooms and an even larger 3rd floor bonus room. There is a wonderful finished basement for entertaining galore and a full bath and bedroom. Yes, 3 floors and a basement too! And did I mention the elevator? This is a must see to really appreciate the beauty and space offered on a 1/2 acre wooded lot.