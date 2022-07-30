 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $699,000

Beautiful new home with low-maintenance real stone, brick, and cement board siding. The home's outstanding floor plan offers a fabulous eat-in Cook's Kitchen with all stainless steel GE appliances including a french door refrigerator/freezer. The large eat-at center island has a deep stainless sink and quartz countertop, as are all countertops through the home. There's an informal dining area and a large great room with a stunning contemporary fireplace. A grand first-floor primary suite enjoys a true spa bath with an oversized marble shower with dual shower heads and a raised bench. Double vanities with quartz countertops and beautiful mirror-framed mirrors complete the bath. Even the main level laundry has a spacious cabinet with a quartz countertop and stainless steel sink. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms, 2 with private access to baths. plus a big bonus room and computer room. Outside, fully sodded front and back lawns are enhanced with a fenced backyard and covered back deck.

