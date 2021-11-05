Desirable Lake Jeanette Northern Shores custom brick home offering front porch, open transitional floor plan, large dinning room flowing into the greatroom with lovely built-ins, custom moldings and trim, hardwood floors, den/keeping room off the spacious kitchen area updated in 2012 which offers large island with granite countertops, 2 dishwashers, gas cooktop, warming drawer, built-in oven, microwave 2018, wine cooler 2021, refrigerator stays, and spacious bright breakfast area, main level laundry room, utility sink in garage area, Spacious primary suite on main offering high ceiling, nice walk in closet, luxurious bathroom amenities such as large shower, jetted tub, separate water closet and split vanities, Also on the Main level 2nd Bedroom great for your guests, Upper level offers Three Bedrooms plus Bonus room and Office, All Bedrooms offer private Bathrooms, Upper A/C in 2020, Main level HVAC 2013, Vapor barrier 2018, 3 Car side load Garage, Great Floorplan and Location!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $701,500
