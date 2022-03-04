5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $749,000

Showings begin March 3. Perfectly situated on one of New Irving Parks best streets, this 5 BR, 4 Bath + a bonus and 2 car garage home has updates galore! Open floorplan & high ceilings create comfortable, welcoming entertaining spaces. New Jeld-Wen windows & plantation shutters throughout. Renovated kitchen w/ incredible Professional Series Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set. New oven & microwave are on order, arriving any day! Solid surface counters & island! Laundry room, back stairwell to a bonus room with a Murphy bed!! Walk-up attic for great storage w/reflective barrier on top of the insulation. Updated Mst bath with a freestanding clawfoot tub. Beautiful, bright sunroom overlooks slate patio - outdoor lighting around the entire house & grounds. Workshop in the garage & a separate storage shed for any extras. Huge UPGRADES include a sealed crawl space, new tankless hot water heater, a whole house Generac generator, new roof & gutters in 2018. Move-in ready!!