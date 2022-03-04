Showings begin March 3. Perfectly situated on one of New Irving Parks best streets, this 5 BR, 4 Bath + a bonus and 2 car garage home has updates galore! Open floorplan & high ceilings create comfortable, welcoming entertaining spaces. New Jeld-Wen windows & plantation shutters throughout. Renovated kitchen w/ incredible Professional Series Column Refrigerator & Freezer Set. New oven & microwave are on order, arriving any day! Solid surface counters & island! Laundry room, back stairwell to a bonus room with a Murphy bed!! Walk-up attic for great storage w/reflective barrier on top of the insulation. Updated Mst bath with a freestanding clawfoot tub. Beautiful, bright sunroom overlooks slate patio - outdoor lighting around the entire house & grounds. Workshop in the garage & a separate storage shed for any extras. Huge UPGRADES include a sealed crawl space, new tankless hot water heater, a whole house Generac generator, new roof & gutters in 2018. Move-in ready!!
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $749,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet online, has a new aviation-themed target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed two Greensboro men.
Karly Sindy said in a tweet that she received a letter from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles saying that someone complained about the text on her license plate — FARTSM.
The cameras, which cost the city $27,500, are installed in several high-crime areas around Greensboro — and more are coming. The cameras are optimized to shoot the rear of passing vehicles and capture the make, model, color, license plate and state that issued the plate.
The appointments take place between April and July.
In nearly four and a half centuries of working the land, tobacco farmers have never had more riding on a crop than they do this year. North Carolina is down to about 1,300 tobacco farms, and many growers say this could be the year that pushes them out of the business.
The "Downtown BORO" program takes effect today, which allows at certain times and areas, people to carry open cups of wine, beer or mixed drinks bought from a bar or restaurant into the streets.
Summerfield's Elizabeth Kitley, a center at Virginia Tech, is the ACC women's basketball player of the year.
- Updated
This week's recipe roundup features classic New Orleans dishes to help celebrate Fat Tuesday (but they're also great anytime).