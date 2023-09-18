Exceptional home with spectacular views! Come see this 4 level home overlooking Lake Jeanette. What's not to love about this fabulous 5 bedroom home. The 1st bedroom is on the 1st level with a full bath, living area and covered patio. 2nd level features the main level living with Living room, dining room, kitchen (which has gas cooktop, microwave, oven, and warmer) great room, breakfast area and another covered porch over looking the lake. 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms all with a private bath including the primary which overlooks the lake, has a separate bath and shower and your own private porch with lake views. On up to the 4th floor your options are endless. It can be a game room, exercise center, office, storage. You choose!!! This is a fabulous location only minutes to Lake Jeanette swim and tennis center, the new city loop, airport and downtown. HOA covers all outside maintenance and dock with gazebo for your enjoyment!Make your appointment today to see this home!