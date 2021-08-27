5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $799,000

NEW AWESOME PRICE FOR SUPERIOR QUALITY CONSTRUCTION - Dreamy house on a hill has it all & more! The adjectives “Custom” & “Quality” are overused but this house is the real deal! Circle drive leads to terraced bluestone walkway to front entry or park under pergola & use side door into KIT. Lots of parking & great flat area for tricycles & scooters. Primary Ste. on 1st floor w/ glamorous bath, walk in closets & dressing room. 4 BRs on 2nd each w/ full baths. 10’ ceilings on 1st floor & 9’ on 2nd level. Incredible custom millwork, archways, & nooks w/ deep cased openings leading into most rooms. Great room has gas fpl, built ins & 2 sets of French doors leading onto patio. KIT opens into the great room & features a large island, prep sink, butler’s pantry, & sunny bfast nook. Sep. wing accessed from 1st or 2nd floors includes an office, storage, ½ ba & HUGE bonus room w/ 14' cathedral ceilings & windows on 3 walls! Outdoor space, private patio, fenced yard & pro. landscaping. See Video!