 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $825,000

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $825,000

Due to weather conditions showings will begin on 10/3/2022. This beautifully designed and built house offers plenty of space, with 5 beds and 4.5 baths, and its conveniently located close to downtown, shopping, entertainment, hospital, and more. Huge deck in the back offers confort for outdoor living. Gigantic primary bedroom in second level with WIC and bathroom. Schedule your showing soon and don’t miss this excellent opportunity to make this great house your dream home.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert