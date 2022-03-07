5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $885,000

A Rare Gem in Popular Irving Park Neighborhood! Built by Bea Melton, it exemplifies the quality of construction and attention to detail for which she was known. This amazing 5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home is nestled among stunning, mature landscaping and an impeccable garden. A home perfect for both family and entertaining, it offers an indoor-outdoor lifestyle you will love! The private backyard features a garden patio with beautiful perennials and landscape lighting. Primary suites on both levels; a third bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom. Gracious rooms with high ceilings flow seamlessly throughout the main level. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, built-ins, impressive custom moldings and woodwork, 2 gas fireplaces, large bonus room, main level office, laundry room, attached 2-car garage with large storage space, and huge unfinished walk-up attic space. Meticulously maintained one-owner home with an amazing design and layout!