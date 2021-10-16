5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $889,000

Check out the views of this Fantastic Mitchell’s Landing house! As you walk through the grand entryway you see coffered dining room ceilings, vaulted ceilings with cedar wood beams in the office, great room & oversized screened-in porch. The house overlooks a flat backyard (perfect for a pool) & gorgeous hay fields in the distance. Almost 2 acres of land with an invisible fence & a spring fed creek winding through your private backyard. This smart house sits on a cul-de-sac, has 11 foot ceilings, lots of windows & natural light, open floor plan, chef’s kitchen, could be 6 bedrooms with a bonus and Northern schools! Laundry & drop zone right off 3-car garage with an electric car charging station. Possibilities are endless in the already rough framed, electrical, HVAC & plumbed 2600 square foot walk-out basement. This house is truly spectacular, both inside & out. You must see it for yourself!