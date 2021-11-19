Your personal oasis awaits you in sought-after Grandover Resort. Energy efficient w/unique features, this custom built home feels opulent, yet filled with warmth. Special design touches and materials throughout make this home a rare find. Open the door to the grand foyer as you welcome guests for a time of enjoyment. Gather around the large island & prepare delicious entrées in your gourmet kitchen. Step into the 2-story sunroom to enjoy private views of the well-sculpted backyard and extended views of natural woodland. Feel the warmth of the fireplace in your 2-story den w/coffered walls, built-in bookshelves & view of 2nd story library. Read your favorite book as you sip on a delicious beverage in your library with views of the sunroom and den below. As a Grandover resident, you enjoy the added benefit of access to the many amenities of the resort including golfing, swimming, luxurious spa, and exquisite dining. Beauty, quality, and a feeling of home. Come bask in living at its best.
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $899,900
