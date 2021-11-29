 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $999,000

If Sunset Hills is calling your name and newer construction with generous living space is what you desire, then look no more! This dramatic transitional design has all you could need with chateau walnut floors, honed quartz countertops, solid glass breakfast bar and a dream kitchen with Wolf 6 burner gas cooktop, Viking double ovens, Miele DW & Sub-Zero refrigerator. The incredible living space boasts great light with walls of windows and 2 story rooms. Entertaining is easy as you exit through French doors onto the spacious, welcoming outdoor space. The lower level provides multiple options with the various rooms. The second floor bonus has generous space for your lounging or playful activities. You will want to see this gem nestled in the desirous Sunset Hills neighborhood.

