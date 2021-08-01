5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $100,000

INVESTORS! Own a piece of history - a 1909 classic! Close proximity to Truist Point Stadium, High Point University and the downtown area for the furniture market! Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house with a separate 1 bedroom/1 bath in-law or rental apartment. Zoned commercial office space - have your own office right at home! Both units have their own W/D hookups. Beautiful 12 ft ceilings throughout the main floor and some original hardwoods both up and downstairs. So many options with this home - rental, office, AirBNB - you decide! Some renovations have already started - just need your finishing touches. Don't let this one slip by. (Photos are from when the home was tenant occupied) *See Agent Only Remarks