 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $100,000

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $100,000

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $100,000

INVESTORS! Own a piece of history - a 1909 classic! Close proximity to Truist Point Stadium, High Point University and the downtown area for the furniture market! Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house with a separate 1 bedroom/1 bath in-law or rental apartment. Zoned commercial office space - have your own office right at home! Both units have their own W/D hookups. Beautiful 12 ft ceilings throughout the main floor and some original hardwoods both up and downstairs. So many options with this home - rental, office, AirBNB - you decide! Some renovations have already started - just need your finishing touches. Don't let this one slip by. (Photos are from when the home was tenant occupied) *See Agent Only Remarks

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News