 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $147,500

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $147,500

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $147,500

MOVE IN READY! Master and full large bathroom on the main level of this fully renovated 5 bedroom 3 fully updated baths home very close to downtown High Point North Carolina. This home is a total rehab featuring new walls, countertops, flooring and windows. Whether you are growing your family or working from home or just need a lot of space. Your new home awaits.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News