5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $215,000

Calling all General Contractors! This nearly 100 year old home is a blank slate ready for renovations. You could not ask for a better location with an opportunity to design this to blend the charm of a well built home with the modern conveniences and demands of todays modern comforts. Please contact your agent for further details that are noted in agent notes.

