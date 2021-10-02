 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $288,945

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $288,945

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $288,945

Lot #4-The Lancaster Plan-The Lancaster is a 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home with so much space to move around! Upon entering the home you'll notice the large open family room looks into a beautiful kitchen with El Dorado granite countertops and SS appliances. A spacious island sits in the center of the kitchen creating an unbelievable amount of counter space. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows throughout most of the home with carpet in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious. The en-suite features a large tile shower and dual vanities! The guest suite or 5th bedroom is located on the main level. Don't wait! Call for more information today! Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify. Offers are accepted until Monday, October 4 @ 5PM.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News